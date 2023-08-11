SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,596,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 721,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.