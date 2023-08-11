SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) vs. NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) Financial Review

NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewHydrogen and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewHydrogen N/A -627.06% -208.58% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($0.02) -0.48 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -29.14

This table compares NewHydrogen and SMA Solar Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NewHydrogen and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

SMA Solar Technology has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.07%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Summary

SMA Solar Technology beats NewHydrogen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewHydrogen

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

