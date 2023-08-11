Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 22,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

