Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCGLY

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.42. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.