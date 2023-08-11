SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $174.22

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.22 and last traded at $175.45, with a volume of 114734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

