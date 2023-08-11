Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,402.0 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of SVYSF stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.96. Solvay has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

