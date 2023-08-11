Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,120 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.59. 442,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

