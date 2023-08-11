Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,237,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $2,851,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

