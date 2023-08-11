Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

