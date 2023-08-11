Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

