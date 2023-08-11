Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $489.49. 25,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.05. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

