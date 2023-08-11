Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $258,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.