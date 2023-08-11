Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 318,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 373,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

