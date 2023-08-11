Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,426,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,258,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

ROP stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $488.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,336. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.71 and its 200 day moving average is $451.13. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

