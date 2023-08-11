Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 526,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.