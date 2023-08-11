Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after buying an additional 420,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.48. 223,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

