Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. 146,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,243. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.