Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. 146,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,243. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on HDB
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.