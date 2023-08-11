SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.29.

SSTI stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 89,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SoundThinking by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SoundThinking by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

