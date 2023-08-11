Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0204

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $428.32 million and approximately $5.78 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,452.65 or 1.00007560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02038743 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

