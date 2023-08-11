Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

