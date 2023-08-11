Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 360,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

