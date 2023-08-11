S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

