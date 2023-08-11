SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.24 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPAR Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.