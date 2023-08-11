Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 12.5%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 157,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 127,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

