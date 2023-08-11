SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,826 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $54,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 3,661,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,386. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

