SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $12,661,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

