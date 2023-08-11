SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,976. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.