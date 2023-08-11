SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Verus Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. 1,159,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

