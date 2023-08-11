SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.