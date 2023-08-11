SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

