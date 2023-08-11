Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.2783 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
