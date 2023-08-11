Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 1,222,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.