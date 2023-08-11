Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given New £113 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £119 ($152.08) to £113 ($144.41) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($153.35) to £113 ($144.41) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

SPXSF remained flat at $138.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

