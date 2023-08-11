Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 976,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.