Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $46.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.50 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. 607,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

