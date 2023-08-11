SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. SpringBig updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

SpringBig Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SpringBig stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 51,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,197. SpringBig has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SpringBig news, CFO Paul Sykes purchased 164,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris purchased 658,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 920,498 shares of company stock worth $275,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBIG

About SpringBig

(Get Free Report)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.