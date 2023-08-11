Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661,001 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 476,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,572. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20, a P/E/G ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

