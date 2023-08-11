Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,744. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230. Insiders own 47.14% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,504,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

