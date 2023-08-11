STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.26

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 116589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. Mizuho reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

