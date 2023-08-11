STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Critical Contrast

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $657.34 million 9.72 $178.33 million $1.09 32.62 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 28.46% 5.61% 3.16% CBL & Associates Properties -9.03% -13.72% -2.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares STAG Industrial and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAG Industrial and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 2 3 0 2.60 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

