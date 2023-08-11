Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Standard Lithium Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SLI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 564,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,957. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.
Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
