Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SLI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 564,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,957. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

About Standard Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 402,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 0.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 144,123 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.