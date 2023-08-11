Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 16th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

STN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,422. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

