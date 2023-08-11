Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Stantec Price Performance
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stantec has a one year low of C$58.88 and a one year high of C$90.86.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.5896302 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on STN
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.