Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stantec has a one year low of C$58.88 and a one year high of C$90.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.5896302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.30.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

