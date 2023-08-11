Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,943. Stantec has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 276.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

