Steem Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.00 million and $1.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00282431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00775103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00533765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00121602 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,043,944 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.