Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.