Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,367 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.