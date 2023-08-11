Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,849.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 140,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.94 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.