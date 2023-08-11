Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.