Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

